Lok Nayak Hospital panel report refutes allegations of negligence

A fact-finding committee of Lok Nayak Hospital on Tuesday said in its report that a viral video in which a daughter and wife of a person admitted at the hospital sought help from authorities, do not appear to be “ingrained in facts” and seems to be out of “emotional distress”.

On Monday morning, the daughter and wife of a person infected with COVID-19 and admitted to a Delhi government-run hospital, had sought help in a video posted on social media stating that the person was suffering from high fever and the hospital was not taking care of him.

The video went viral and the government stepped in and provided help.

‘Emotional distress’

“On the basis of the relevant information made available to the committee and in view of the paucity of time and different shift duties of the officers involved in battling the COVID-19 pandemic, the committee members feel that the allegations levelled against the hospital do not appear to be ingrained in facts, rather seem to be stemming from emotional distress of the family,” the report said.

Food served

The family had claimed that the person had reached the hospital on April 18 evening and he was not given food till April 19 afternoon. “As per the statement of the nursing officer on duty, since the patient had arrived in surgical ward by 10 p.m. on April 18, and the dinner had already been served in the ward by then,the officer, considering the diabetic condition of the patient, gave him his own dinner. The next day, breakfast and other meals were served to the patient,” the report said.

The report said the claim that the patient had a fever of 102 degree Fahrenheit and was unattended to at the hospital, appears to be “totally incorrect”. “The nursing officer recorded the temperature by hospital thermometer, which was around 99.2 degree Fahrenheit,” the report said.