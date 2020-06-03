Delhi

Lockdown helped Delhi govt strengthen health infrastructure: Sisodia

Aam Aadmi Party’s national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia addressing a press conference at the party's headquarters in New Delhi. File.

Aam Aadmi Party’s national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia addressing a press conference at the party's headquarters in New Delhi. File.   | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

The Deputy Chief Minister said Delhi government’s relief teams have been working round the clock to provide meals to almost a million people twice a day

The complete lockdown has helped the Delhi government in strengthening the city’s health infrastructure to effectively battle coronavirus, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.

Addressing the “Cities Against COVID19 - Global Summit 2020” via video conference on Tuesday, he mentioned key measures adopted by the Delhi government to contain the spread of the dreaded virus.

“As Delhi got its first COVID 19 positive case on March 2, it was very important to curb the spread of the disease. The total lockdown enabled us to spread awareness about the virus among the citizens and strengthen our health infrastructure to effectively battle the disease,” he said.

The deputy chief minister said the government has adequate medical facilities to deal with coronavirus cases.

Also Read
A constable checks e-passes of commuters at the Delhi-Noida border in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Day after the Capital shuts its borders, traffic piles up

 

He said Delhi government’s relief teams have been working round the clock to provide meals to almost a million people twice a day.

“Delhi plans to restore economic activity safely in a phased manner,” the deputy chief minister said.

Sisodia, who is also the Education Minister, said the new-age classroom technology trends adopted by schools have given students an enhanced learning experience.

“What gives me the most satisfaction is our adoption of various new education initiatives during the lockdown to minimise the academic damage due to loss of learning time. We were able to provide online learning modules to 9,00,000 students from kindergarten to grade 12,” he said.

Sisodia expressed pleasure to be a part of the summit and said it was an insightful experience.

“Met with leaders of various cities across the world to learn from their experiences in fighting COVID-19 at the CAC Global Summit 2020 by the Seoul government. The overwhelming challenge posed by corona (virus) offers great opportunities for us to come together and help each other,” he tweeted.

The summit was attended by mayors and experts from 21 cities, including Moscow, Jakarta, Istanbul, Budapest, Tehran, Tel Aviv, Buenos Aires, Vancouver and Chongqing.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 3, 2020 3:48:31 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/lockdown-helped-delhi-govt-strengthen-health-infrastructure-sisodia/article31738064.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY