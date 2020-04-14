Lockdown extension evokes mixed reactions from residents

With bated breath Delhiites tuned in on Tuesday morning to listen to what Prime Minister Narendra Modi was going to announce regarding the COVID-19 lockdown that would alter the way they lived their lives over the next few weeks.

While some were disappointed that the PM did not announce even a partial withdrawal of the lockdown, others felt that the economic loss was a small price to pay when it comes to the overall heath and well-being of the country.

‘No time to prepare’

“We heard a few of the restrictions would be lifted and were hoping to open our shops from today but here the Prime Minister only reiterated that some restrictions would be lifted but no one knows what these are. Like last time, the government did not give us time to prepare for the second part of the lockdown,” complained Anand Kumar, a pan shop owner.

Tanvir Aejaz, who teaches political science at Ramjas College, said that the lockdown had been depressing, with all sorts of plans having been put on hold. Mr. Aejaz was in the process of writing a chapter in a book to be published by Routledge he said, but without access to a library and to e-resources and journals, carrying out the work had become difficult.

While the extension of the lockdown didn’t come as surprise to him, his daughter was of the belief that the Prime Minister would announce an end to it on Tuesday morning, he said. “She really wanted to return to school... but was disappointed,” he added.

Sense of duty

For Rajiv Jain, in South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), the work of engaging on the frontline as part of the sanitation department, carried with it a sense of duty. “We can’t be afraid,” he said. Though his family was perennially worried for his health and well being, Mr. Jain said that just as doctors, nurses and policemen, sanitation staff was on the frontline of this battle and had to do its job to help overcome the present crisis. The extension of the lockdown was inevitable, he said.

For some, the impact that COVID-19 had on their life began even before the lockdown. Vinay Agarwal, an electronics trader at Nehru Place said that trade had been completely shut with his store employees having returned home. “Business was already down since when the virus hit China. Stocks were low and we weren’t sure how long we could manage,” he said. Now with the imposition and the extension of the lockdown, Mr. Agarwal said that the focus was on ensuring that there were enough resources to take care of his family, while extending whatever little help they could to the people that worked for them.