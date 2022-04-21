Local BJP leader Jeetu Chowdhury shot dead in east Delhi

The 42-year-old Jeetu Chowdhury was the party’s Mayur Vihar district unit’s secretary

A 42-year-old local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was shot dead in east Delhi’s Ghazipur area on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. police said.

DCP (east) Priyanka Kashyap said that around 8.15 p.m. on April 20, the BJP leader identified as Jeetu Chowdhury was shot dead. The leader was the party’s Mayur Vihar district unit’s secretary, the police said.

Ghazipur Police Station’s beat staff noticed a gathering near Mayur Vihar area during patrolling. When the team reached the spot, Mr. Chowdhury was found lying on the road in front of his house with gunshot wound, the officials added.

The police said that Mr. Chowdhury was shifted to a nearby hospital by the people, where he succumbed to injuries.

The DCP said that a case under appropriate Sections had been registered, and the search for killers was under way.

The crime team inspected the situation and found a few empty cartridges and other important evidence, the DCP added.

While the police was scanning several CCTV footages, eyewitnesses were coming forward to help in figuring out the sequence of events, the DCP said.