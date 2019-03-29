Liquor shop salesman killed over price of beer

A 25-year-old salesman at a liquor shop was shot dead allegedly by two persons in Greater Noida following an argument over a difference of ₹10 in the rate of beer, the police said on Thursday.

The incident took place around 9.30 p.m. on Wednesday when the two men arrived at the shop in Aichar area under Kasna police station limits, a senior official said.

An argument had initially ensued between Surendra and Raju and salesman Kuldeep Nagar over the rate of beer. The difference in rate at the shop was of ₹10, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Vineet Jaiswal said.

“The argument reached a level where the inebriated accused, who were carrying guns, opened four shots. Two of the bullets hit the salesman, and he died,” Mr. Jaiswal said.

The body was sent for post-mortem and an FIR under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) was registered against the accused, the police also said.

The two accused are absconding and a manhunt to nab them is under way, Kasna Station House Officer Ajay Kumar said.