Light rain likely in Delhi today

Light rain and generally cloudy skies have been forecast for Sunday, and almost everyday in the coming week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The city received 8.5 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Saturday and hardly any rain during the day.

The maximum temperature settled at 34.9 degrees Celsius, which is the normal for this time of the year and the minimum at 25.5 degrees Celsius, two notches below the normal.

The mercury is likely to fall to 30 degrees Celsius by Friday and light to very light rainfall is predicted for this week.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature of 34.9 degrees Celsius was recorded at Safdarjung observatory, considered the representative data of Delhi. The highest temperature in the city was 36.2 degree Celsius which was reported at Pitampura.