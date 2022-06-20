Light rain, cloudy sky likely in Capital on Tuesday

Staff Reporter June 20, 2022 21:10 IST

Delhiites will witness light showers on Tuesday, the IMD said. | Photo Credit: File Photo

The mercury is likely to soar over the week and reach 37 degrees Celsius by Sunday

A partly cloudy sky and light rain are predicted for Tuesday and the mercury is expected to rise during the next few days, but stay below the 40 degrees Celsius mark, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). On Monday, the maximum temperature settled at 32.8 degrees Celsius, six notches below the normal for this time of the year and the minimum at 23.6 degrees Celsius — five degrees below the normal. The highest temperature in the city was 34.9 degrees Celsius and it was reported at Najafgarh. Parts of the city received very light rainfall during the day, the IMD said. The mercury is likely to gradually soar over the week and reach 37 degrees Celsius by Sunday. Partly cloudy skies are predicted for this week except for Friday.



