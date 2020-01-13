Lekhi says AAP govt. committed fraud

BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi attacked the AAP government in Delhi on Sunday, saying that it had “committed fraud with the people of the city” by allegedly taking undue credit and was thus “diverting attention from real issues”.
“When there was an outbreak of dengue in Delhi, the civic bodies created awareness on prevention and also trained staff, challaned violators. Mr. Kejriwal only issued costly advertisements,” Ms Lekhi said. She also hit out at the Delhi government for “taking credit” for the eastern and western peripheral highways that were, she said, constructed by the Centre.
She also said that the Centre had made an effort to instal airpurifiers, vacum cleaners in the city, whereas the Chief Minister did not show concern on the issue.
Ms. Lekhi said the Delhi government spent ₹590 crore on advertisements and ₹29 crore for promotion outside Delhi.
