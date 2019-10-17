Left parties protest against Centre’s policies

Several Left parties on Wednesday gathered at Jantar Mantar in the Capital to protest against deepening economic crisis in the country and the Central government’s “pro-corporate and anti-working class and anti-peasant policies”. The demonstration was led by national leadership of CPI(M), CPI, CPI(ML)-Liberation, RSP and CGPI.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI general secretary D. Raja, Kavita Krishnan from CPI(ML)-Liberation, R.S. Dagar from RSP and Santosh from CGPI participated in the protest along with party workers.

Speaking at the protest, Mr. Yechury said that the economic slowdown in the country is a direct result of the “negative policies” of the government. He said that policies like demonetisation and faulty implementation of GST adversely affected the economy.

“India’s economy was already reeling under increasing unemployment, price rise, retrenchment and livelihood issues. The Modi government has been ignoring the high rate of unemployment, contract system, low wages and agrarian crisis. This has put huge burden on the vast working sections of the country,” Mr. Yechury said.

The leaders appealed to all activists to continue the campaign against the “anti-people policies” of the government.