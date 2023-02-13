Lawyer in dispute case ‘demands’ money from petitioner; HC orders probe

February 13, 2023 01:54 am | Updated 01:54 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi High Court has ordered a disciplinary committee nominated by the Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) to look into a matter where an advocate allegedly made monetary demands from the opposite party in a case.

Justice Prathiba M. Singh ordered the panel, which should consist at least two designated senior advocates, to submit a report before it giving their recommendations in the matter.

The order pertains to a petition was filed by Subhash Vijayran, a doctor who works in the Department of Forensic Medicine at Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC), seeking action against an advocate registered with the BCD.

Dr. Vijayran submitted that he has a dispute with three other doctors in the Department of Forensic Medicine, MAMC and the advocate represents them. He placed on record extracts of WhatsApp communication with the advocate to show the manner in which the latter allegedly threatened him.

“The content of the messages, if correct, show that there has been monetary demands by the Respondent no. 1 [the advocate] from the Petitioner,” the High Court remarked. It prima facie opined that the advocate ought not to have entered into such communication with the opposing party, “that too in such an improper and impermissible manner”.

The court said the disciplinary panel shall complete its exercise within two months. “The Disciplinary Committee of the BCD shall be constituted within one week and the first hearing shall take place on February 22, 2023 at 4:00 pm in any chamber/office in the High Court premises,” the high court said.

It has listed the case for further hearing on April 19.