Law student flags Supreme Court on Red Fort event

A Mumbai University law student on Tuesday wrote to Chief Justice of India Sharad A. Bobde to take suo motu cognisance of certain persons flying a flag of a particular community at the Red Fort amid a rally organised by farmers on the Republic Day.
“On the occasion of the Republic Day, above the Red Fort of Delhi, the way the flag of another community has been waved in place of the national flag, hurting the honour and dignity of the country, is a shameful event,” the letter by Ashish Rai said.
Mr. Rai wrote that the tractor rally event has been “terrorised by some anti-social elements”.
The letter said public property has been damaged. The heritage, Red Fort, has been “tampered with”. The national flag has been insulted. The “country’s devotional spirit has been hurt”. Such acts damage the constitutional sentiments of the citizens.
“The whole country is hurt by this incident,” the letter said.
Mr. Rai requested the CJI to form a Special Investigation Committee to conduct a “rigorous inquiry against the anti-social elements involved in the unconstitutional activity, so as to punish the accused”.
