Labourer dies in wall collapse in east Delhi
A 25-year-old labourer was killed while two others sustained injuries after a wall collapsed on Saturday n east Delhi’s Mustafabad area, the police said.
The police received a PCR call at 5 p.m. regarding the incident at a construction site in Gali No. 5 in Mustafabad. The victim has been identified as Manoj Kumar, the police said. The injured persons have been admitted to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital near Shastri Park.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.