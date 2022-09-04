Delhi

Labourer dies in wall collapse in east Delhi

A 25-year-old labourer was killed while two others sustained injuries after a wall collapsed on Saturday n east Delhi’s Mustafabad area, the police said.

The police received a PCR call at 5 p.m. regarding the incident at a construction site in Gali No. 5 in Mustafabad. The victim has been identified as Manoj Kumar, the police said. The injured persons have been admitted to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital near Shastri Park.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 4, 2022 12:46:28 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/labourer-dies-in-wall-collapse-in-east-delhi/article65846642.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY