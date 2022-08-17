L-G urges caution as COVID-19 cases mount in Delhi

Positivity rate climbs to nearly 20%; we can’t let our guard down, says Saxena

Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Tuesday urged the city’s residents to adhere to COVID appropriate behaviour as the positivity rate climbed to nearly 20% on Tuesday, the highest this month.

Emphasising that the pandemic was not yet over, Mr. Saxena advised people against letting their guard down.

“We are witnessing a rise in COVID-19 infections, consistently high positivity & cases of reinfection. It is essential that we realise that the pandemic is far from over. I appeal to all to strictly adhere to COVID Appropriate Behaviour. We cannot afford to let our guards down,” the L-G’s office tweeted.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia termed the COVID-19 situation in the city “normal” but added that the government was closely monitoring the cases.

Mr. Sisodia also urged citizens to get their COVID-19 booster shots.

The COVID-19 positivity rate breached the 10% mark at the beginning of this month, increasing from 9.35% on July 31 to 11.41%.

The positivity rate, which has remained in double digits since, rose to 19.20% on Tuesday.

The toll

According to Delhi government data, hospitalisation went up from 307 on August 1 to 563 on August 16.

A total of 82 people have succumbed to the virus so far, a bulletin issued by the Delhi government said on Tuesday.

A senior official said the Delhi government has formed two teams of Revenue Department officials to manage COVID-related data. These teams will upload and monitor data on the Delhi government’s COVID-19 Data Management Portal, officials said.

Taking stock

Mr. Sisodia held a meeting to assess the situation on Tuesday and instructed officials to speed up the rate of vaccination.

Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, who was also present in the meeting, directed District Magistrates to visit the ground to ascertain the status of vaccination camps, which would be set up at crowded places such as metro stations, markets and malls.

“The Delhi government is keeping a close watch on the situation. We have completely upgraded our health infrastructure. Along with this, all the hospitals have also been asked to remain on alert,” Mr. Sisodia said.

“Even though the situation in Delhi is normal, the government is working continuously to keep people safe. People can get their vaccines by visiting their nearest health centre,” he added.