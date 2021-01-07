L-G reviews vaccination roll-out plan

Baijal directs govt. agencies to maintain strict vigil at transit points

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal chaired a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) at Raj Niwas to review the status of the pandemic in the Capital.

At the 15th meeting of the DDMA, the L-G directed government agencies to maintain strict vigil at transit points across Delhi in addition to enforcing the adherence to COVID appropriate behaviour to contain virus spread.

He also issued directions to ensure current levels of testing, surveillance and contact-tracing of COVID-19 patients in the city even as the positivity rate in Delhi stands at 0.88%, the death rate over the last ten days at 3.13% and the case fatality rate at 1.69% as per Delhi government figures till Tuesday.

Vaccination roll out

He also reviewed the vaccination roll-out plan with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) S K Singh and other senior officials.

“Appreciated the efforts put in by all stakeholders in the management of COVID-19 in Delhi. Advised all to continue to exercise due caution and ensure strict enforcement of COVID compliant behaviour besides sustaining the current levels of testing, surveillance and contact tracing” the L-G tweeted.

In a subsequent tweet, Mr. Baijal said he had issued directions to ensure strict vigil at public places, including transit points such as bus stops, metro and railway stations in addition to the airport.

The L-G said he had also directed the Health Department and all agencies concerned to work in close coordination with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for the effective roll out of the vaccination programme in Delhi.