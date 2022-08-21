L-G releases book on unsung heroes of freedom movement

‘Delhi will soon have a memorial dedicated to the freedom fighters’

New Delhi

Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Saturday launched Delhi in the Era of Revolutionaries, 1857 – 1947, a book dedicated to the unsung heroes of Delhi — Asaf Ali and Lala Hardayal among a total of 16 — who participated in the country’s freedom struggle.

Written by Bhuvan Lall, a media entrepreneur, the book seeks to chronicle and commemorate the contributions of the 16 freedom fighters. It was launched in the presence of the relatives of the late heroes, including the great-granddaughter of General Shah Nawaz Khan.

Mr. Saxena said the Capital will soon have a memorial dedicated to the lesser-known heroes of the country’s freedom struggle, adding that the history of the movement was also the story of every common resident in the city.

“There were lakhs who fought not for their name and fame but singularly for India’s Independence. The 75th year of India’s Independence, being celebrated as ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, was the right time to acknowledge and remember these lesser-known heroes. Their names needed to be etched and chronicled in our contemporary history for posterity to see and celebrate,” said Mr. Saxena.

Reiterating the goals of fixing issues and improving governance in the Capital, Mr. Saxena said the tasks of making the city free of air and water pollution, cleaning the Yamuna and levelling the three landfills are already under way and will be completed at the earliest.