L-G orders liaison unit for multi-modal metro integration

October 03, 2023 01:48 am | Updated 01:50 am IST - New Delhi

Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Monday directed the formation of a project management unit for better coordination among different agencies carrying out the multi-modal integration of metro stations in the city.

The project management unit (PMU) will be headed by Transport Commissioner Ashish Kundra. It will comprise representatives from the Delhi Development Authority, Public Works Department (PWD), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the traffic police.

The PMU will be tasked with ensuring that the metro multi-modal integration (MMI) plan is implemented in totality by enabling seamless coordination between stakeholder agencies, an official said.

The official said the multi-modal integration project will be implemented in and around different metro stations that have developed as the prime public transport hubs in various localities of Delhi and will incorporate interconnected street networks, street designs and signalised and grade-separated street crossings.

Issues related to the coordination between the various agencies were discussed in the last meeting of Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure (Planning and Engineering) Centre (UTTIPEC) on September 27.

A Raj Niwas official said it was said in the meeting that the effectiveness of the integration plans is getting restricted “due to the lack of proactive interventions by other stakeholder agencies”. In March, the UTTIPEC had cleared integration plans for Shadipur, Mayur Vihar and Peeragarhi metro stations.