L-G asks officials to stay vigilant about rising COVID cases

Delhi on Monday reported 614 new COVID-19 cases, while the positivity rate rose to 7.06, the highest since May 4 | Photo Credit: R.V. MOORTHY

Asks them to ascertain if a new virus strain had evolved for mosquito-borne diseases

Taking a stock of the rising COVID-19 cases in the Capital, Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Monday emphasised the need to remain vigilant and not let the guard down.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and senior government officials were also part of the meeting where concern was expressed over dengue cases and other vector-borne diseases being consistently reported despite it being an unfavourable season for the diseases to spread.

Delhi on Monday reported 614 new COVID-19 cases and zero death due to the disease, while the positivity rate increased to 7.06%, according to a government health bulletin. This is the highest positivity rate since May 4 when 7.6% of the people tested COVID-19 positive. Also, this is the fourth consecutive day that Delhi has recorded over 600 cases in a day.

Underlining the need for enhanced COVID-19 testing coupled with a focus on the strategy of ‘test, track, treat and vaccinate’, the L-G instructed officials to ensure genome sequencing of the cases being reported so as to proactively address the prevalence of any new variant.

The L-G directed officials to remain vigilant and not let the guard down on hospital preparedness to tackle any upsurge in COVID-19 cases, the Raj Niwas said, adding that Mr. Saxena also emphasised the need for enforcement of COVID Appropriate Behaviour. and appealed Delhiites to voluntarily adhere to it.

Noting that it was “worrisome” that the dengue was spreading despite the summer season and prevailed throughout the year even after the end of monsoons and early winter last year, the L-G asked officials to consult experts and epidemiologists to ascertain if a new virus strain had evolved, so that it could be effectively addressed.

Automating system to check breeding

While reviewing the status of vector-borne diseases, the L-G directed that the current system of checking mosquito breeding be automated. This was in reaction to being informed that Domestic Mosquito Breeding Checkers (DBCs) were manually recording the houses visited and inspected.

“The L-G directed for the system to be automated wherein the DBC could instantly upload a picture of the house and its residents visited along with the picture of evidence of breeding or mosquitogenic conditions found, if any,” a source present at the meeting said.

“While appreciating the high percentages achieved in various categories of vaccination in Delhi, the L-G also pointed towards the relatively low figures of precautionary doses that had been administered and advised officials to take necessary steps to enhance them through a public outreach programme,” the source said.

On being informed that more than 6,000 prosecution proceedings had been launched by the MCD where the defendant would have to physically be present before a Magistrate, the L-G issued instructions for a system of e-Courts for disposal of these cases to be put in place by June 30, the source added.