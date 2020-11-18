L-G Anil Baijal approves Delhi govt’s proposal to restrict social gatherings to 50

Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal has approved the Delhi government’s proposal to restrict gatherings at social events, including weddings, to 50. The file to this effect has been dispatched to the Delhi government according to Raj Niwas sources.

The development comes a day after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he had sent the proposal to Mr. Baijal in light of the current spike in COVID-19 cases in the Capital.

The Delhi government has also sought permission from the Centre to be given the requisite powers to shut down city markets if they emerge as coronavirus hotspots.