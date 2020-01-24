Kidnap-murder case cracked with arrest of 3

Delhi Police has solved the Shalimar Bagh kidnap-cum-murder case and arrested three persons allegedly involved in the murder, said the police on Thursday.

DCP (North West) Vijayanta Arya said that on January 4, a man filed a complaint that his brother Satyanarayan (35), a resident of Pitampura village, was missing. Efforts to find the missing person went futile. After the family raised suspicion, police registered a kidnapping case at Shalimar Bagh police station on January 12.

“Teams were formed to collect the data of unidentified bodies. During the exercise, a body recovered from Sahabad Dairy on January 4 was identified by the complainant to be of his brother’s. He also raised suspicion that the deceased’s wife and her male friend were responsible for his death, said Ms. Arya.

Call details help police

During the investigation, the call details of the suspected persons and Satyanarayan were analysed. It was found that Satyanarayan’s wife was in a relationship with his friend Ajay, the officer said.

The wife of the deceased was thoroughly questioned and she broke down and confessed that she was in an extramarital relationship with Ajay. Her husband restricted her to meet Ajay due to which she provoked Ajay to kill him so that they could live together freely, said the police.

3 held from M.P.

“It was found that Sonu and Suresh — friends of Ajay — helped him in the murder. Police conducted raids, but all of them were absconding. After getting a tip-off about their location, a police team was sent to Satna district in Madhya Pradesh. All of them were held with the help of local police and brought to Delhi,” said Ms. Arya.

Ajay conspired to kill Satyanarayan, the officer said. On January 4, Ajay consumed liquor with him and then killed him with the help of his friends, the DCP said.

“We have arrested all the accused, including the victim’s wife, under charges of murder,” added the DCP.