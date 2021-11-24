Kejriwal’s promises ahead of Punjab polls a bundle of lies: BJP

‘AAP is murdering democracy by calling one-day House session’

The BJP on Tuesday attacked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his poll-related announcements in Punjab and accused the AAP-led Delhi Government of stifling the voice of the Opposition in the Capital.

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said convening the Delhi Assembly for a one-day session on November 26 in the name of winter session was “murder of democracy”.

“Kejriwal calls himself the son of Delhi but is not giving social welfare pensions to elders and widows here for several months. He has shamelessly announced ₹1,000 per month stipend for women in Punjab,” Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said while interacting with slum residents in north-west Delhi.

Mr. Bidhuri called the announcements made by the Chief Minister in Punjab “a bundle of lies” and said that while Mr. Kejriwal was asking for votes in Punjab in the name of Delhi, the residents in the Capital were fed up with the AAP Government.

Extend session

He also said that the Delhi Government does not want to face opposition in the House and was running away from discussing the problems of the people.

“The BJP Legislature Party has demanded from the Speaker that the winter session should be held for at least 10 days,” the leader said.

A meeting of the Delhi BJP Legislature Party was held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Mr. Bidhuri in which all the party MLAs, including Vijender Gupta, Mohan Singh Bisht, Omprakash Sharma, Jitendra Mahajan, Anil Bajpai, Ajay Mahawar and Abhay Verma participated.

“The MLAs condemned the decision of the Kejriwal Government that the winter session would be only for a day and there would be no question hour,” the BJP leader said.