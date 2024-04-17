Kejriwal’s message from jail: ‘I am not a terrorist’

April 17, 2024 12:59 am | Updated 01:00 am IST - New Delhi

My name is Arvind Kejriwal and I am not a terrorist” is the message the Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener has sent for the countrymen from Tihar Jail, Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh said on Tuesday.

Mr. Singh alleged that the Chief Minister is being kept under 24-hour CCTV surveillance on the directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a bid to demoralise and humiliate him, his family members, and party leaders.

“…but Kejriwal will not succumb to this act of dictatorship. Kejriwal has fought, Kejriwal will fight, and will keep working for the people of Delhi,” Mr. Singh said, blaming the ruling BJP at the Centre for the treatment being meted out to the CM.

“I want to tell the Prime Minister, Arvind Kejriwal is a person made of sterner stuff. He had pledged to serve the country by quitting his Indian Revenue Service job. Kejriwal would emerge stronger if you tried to break him,” he said.

The remarks came a day after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met his Delhi counterpart in the jail and claimed that he is being treated like a “terrorist” and was made to speak to him over a connecting phone line through a “dirty” glass wall.

The ruling AAP in Delhi has made a flurry of allegations in recent days over the treatment being meted out to the CM.

The party had earlier claimed that he was not being allowed in-person meetings with his family members in a bid to “break his morale”.

The CM is currently in judicial custody till April 23 after being arrested on March 21 in a money laundering case linked to the now-withdrawn 2021-22 Delhi excise policy.