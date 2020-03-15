Kejriwal telling lies about NPR, NRC: BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Council of Ministers of “misleading the people” and “telling lies” about National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

A day after the Delhi Legislative Assembly passed a resolution against the NPR and the NRC at a special session, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari claimed that efforts were being made by AAP to “provoke people” on these issues.

“First the Delhi government misled the people on the amended Citizenship Act and efforts are now being made to mislead people by spreading lies about the NPR and NCR... during the debate in Rajya Sabha, Home Minister Amit Shah clearly said that no citizen will have to show any document for the National Population Register,” Mr. Tiwari alleged.

“Kejriwal and his Ministers are misleading the people by giving wrong information on NPR and NRC. Few days ago, a propaganda was initiated on the CAA which led to violence and arson and people are still recovering from it. AAP is provoking people even in such an atmosphere,” he alleged.

Taking a dig at the Chief Minister for his statement on birth certificates, Mr. Tiwari questioned the validity of the election of Mr. Kejriwal and his Ministers since, he argued, the minimum age for contesting Assembly elections in India was 25 and he and his Ministers “did not have birth certificates”.

“Kejriwal must answer these questions if he does not want to be held guilty of speaking lies in the House,” Mr. Tiwari added.

During the debate in relation to the resolution against the NPR and the NRC, Mr. Kejriwal had asked for a show of hands to ascertain how many legislators present in the House at that time had birth certificates issued by government agencies. In the 70-member Assembly, it was found that as many as 61 did not have one.