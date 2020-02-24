Kejriwal, Sisodia take oath as members of Delhi Legislative Assembly

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia took oath as members of the Delhi Legislative Assembly as a three-day session began on Monday.
This is the first Assembly session after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) formed the government for the third time.
Environment Minister Gopal Rai and Health Minster Satyendar Jain also took oath.
Matia Mahal MLA Shoaib Iqbal, who was appointed pro-tem speaker, was overseeing the oath-taking. The speaker will be elected later in the day.
The seventh Delhi Legislative Assembly was constituted after the Aam Aadmi Party won 62 seats in the 70-member House. The BJP won eight seats, while the Congress drew a blank.
