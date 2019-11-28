Delhi

‘Kejriwal shifting blame’

Tiwari says Kejriwal did nothing for unauthorised colonies during his tenure

The Opposition BJP on Wednesday said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal cannot escape “his responsibilities” of settling of people from neighbouring States in unauthorised colonies in Delhi by putting the blame on other State governments.

Mr. Kejriwal, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari alleged, “did nothing” for the unauthorised colonies.

“Mr. Kejriwal has neither put a water pipeline nor built roads in unauthorised colonies... claims related to the colonies in which he said he had laid new pipelines to provide clean water have been exposed in a reality test by the BJP,” Mr. Tiwari alleged.

Nov 28, 2019

