‘Kejriwal shifting blame’

The Opposition BJP on Wednesday said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal cannot escape “his responsibilities” of settling of people from neighbouring States in unauthorised colonies in Delhi by putting the blame on other State governments.
Mr. Kejriwal, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari alleged, “did nothing” for the unauthorised colonies.
“Mr. Kejriwal has neither put a water pipeline nor built roads in unauthorised colonies... claims related to the colonies in which he said he had laid new pipelines to provide clean water have been exposed in a reality test by the BJP,” Mr. Tiwari alleged.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.