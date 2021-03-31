Kejriwal hell-bent on pushing youth of Delhi into alcoholism, claims Gupta

BJP criticises new excise policy, says it will benefit AAP

The BJP on Tuesday sought to vehemently criticise the new excise policy proposed by the Delhi government in addition to issuing a warning that the party would not allow Delhi to become “the Capital of alcohol”.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said the new policy was only meant to increasing the “political funding of AAP and that of the government”.

“In one go, the State government has raised commission on liquor to 10% and this way they have ensured the party gets ₹1,000 crore fund in its coffers. At present, there are 639 liquor shops in the Capital that they propose to increase to 850 so to have three such shops in every ward,” Mr. Gupta said.

“The Kejriwal government seems to be hell-bent on drowning the youngsters of Delhi into alcoholism and the BJP will oppose it and not allow any new shop to come up,” he added.

Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri warned that the BJP would gherao offices of both the Delhi government as well as the Lieutenant Governor if the new excise policy is not withdrawn.

“In order to ensure that people get quality liquor there used to be testing and checking by a government agency but now this will go to private hands. In other words, the same people owning these liquor vends will now certify the quality of their own product,” he added.

AAP reacts

Commenting on the issue, AAP said: “BJP leaders are spearheading the liquor mafia. They are millionaires because of nothing but their involvement in the alcohol business. They know that the recently initiated excise policy will destroy their business, and hence they are fretting upon it against our initiatives. The new policy will act as a deterrent for illicit liquor operations. As under the new policy, no new stores will be opened up, but will allow the improvement of existing shops. This is how the illicit liquor business will come to an end.”