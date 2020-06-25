Keep vigil on street crime, L-G tells police

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday directed senior police officers to keep a strict vigil on street crime, while reviewing the law and order situation in the Capital.
During the meeting, Raj Niwas stated, the L-G directed that the visibility of police on streets should be enhanced and be further extended inside the residential colonies, especially during night. “The L-G also advised the Delhi Police to reach out to the vulnerable groups through proactive measures and build bridges of trust,” Raj Niwas said.
He also instructed the officers to make its presence more visible and its personnel more accessible, especially in crime-prone areas to check illegal activities.
He also advised that all mobility modes of police such as PCR vans, patrol vehicles, emergency response vehicles, local police movement and motorcycle patrol should be aligned to ensure maximum coverage and reduce duplicity.
Police presence
“Technology may be used for monitoring police presence in the field. He further stressed that police pickets may be reoriented, focusing on street crime, especially snatching and lifting. He further directed the police to put all efforts to increase the prosecution and conviction rates for deterrence. He advised police to strengthen its investigation wing,” the statement said.
With the ensuing Independence Day, Raj Niwas stated, the L-G directed the Delhi Police to ensure strict vigil and intensive checking at State borders and closely coordinate with Central agencies and neighbouring States to contain any terror attack.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath