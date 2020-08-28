Kashmiri ‘Samaritan’ questioned for 30 hours

He was found near Parliament House; 2 IDs found from his bag raised suspicion

A 22-year-old Kashmiri youth, seeking help in the Capital for economically challenged brides in Kashmir, ended up being grilled by the Delhi police for 30 hours just for being found on the Rajpath lawns.

A senior police officer said that on Wednesday, a youth identified as Manzoor Ahmed Ahanger, a resident of Budgam in Kashmir, was held for questioning after he was found roaming near Parliament House in a suspicious manner.

When he was frisked by the police personnel, two IDs were recovered from his possession that raised suspicion. He was then taken to Parliament Street police station for further investigation.

“He was questioned by the Delhi police and other intelligence agencies for verification. The two IDs — an Aadhaar card, belonging to him and a driving licence of his elder brother were found. After getting his verification done with the help of the Kashmir police, he was handed over to a local guardian,” added the officer.

Helps poor families

During questioning, he told the police that he lives in Jama Masjid area and works as a waiter in a hotel. He returned from his hometown in Kashmir around 25 days ago.

He used to help economically challenged families in holding marriages of their daughters in his village back in Kashmir. He was collecting Zakat (charity) by visiting mosques in the city. To get more financial assistance, he went to Vijay Chowk, hoping to meet PM Narendra Modi or some senior Minister.

“It took time to release Manzoor because he was staying alone in the city. We called his distant relative, who arrived in Delhi on Thursday, and he was handed over to him,” said the police officer.

The officer added that police personnel at Vijay Chowk and Rajpath lawns keep checking for suspicious activities and randomly ask for IDs. It was a routine thing but the two IDs that were recovered from his bag had raised suspicion.