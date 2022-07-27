Kalpesh K. Avasia assumes charge as Chief General Manager at SBI New Delhi Circle

Kalpesh K. Avasia has taken over as Chief General Manager of New Delhi Circle of SBI.

Mr. Avasia joined the Bank as a Probationary Officer in May 1988 and in a career spanning 34 years, he has handled various assignments in Retail Operations, International Loan Syndication, Treasury and Corporate Credit. He has also had two overseas assignments, in Oman and in the UK. He was also closely associated with the merger of all the associate banks of SBI and Bharatiya Mahila Bank with SBI.

New Delhi Circle is one of the largest circles of State Bank of India with over 1,700 branches catering to NCT of Delhi, Uttarakhand, Western U.P. and five districts of Haryana with a total business volume of ₹5 trillion.

State Bank of India is the largest commercial bank in India with over 460 million customers, 22,266 branches, 20% market share in advances, 45 lakh home loan customers, 23% market share in deposits, 65,000 ATMs/ADWMs, 100 million internet banking users and global presence in over 30 countries.