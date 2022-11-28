Juvenile in Delhi held for harassing minor girl, her sister online

November 28, 2022 02:06 am | Updated 02:06 am IST - NEW DELHI

:

A 17-year-old boy was apprehended by Delhi Police for allegedly harassing a minor girl and her sister online and posting their obscene photos on Instagram, officers said on Sunday. Police said they received the complaint from the minor girl who accused the juvenile of creating fake Instagram and Facebook IDs of the two and posting derogatory posts through their accounts. During interrogation, the juvenile said after the father of the girls quarrelled with the accused’s mother, he hatched a plan to harass the girls.