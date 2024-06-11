Juvenile booked for sexually assaulting 7-year-old

A 16-year-old boy has been apprehended for sexually assaulting a seven-year-old girl from his neighbourhood in south Delhi, the police said on Monday.

“We have sent him to an observation home. Further investigation is under way,” a police officer said. An FIR has been registered against him under IPC Section 376AB (rape on a woman under twelve years of age) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The victim’s mother reported the crime at the Lodhi Colony police station and said that the juvenile had assaulted her daughter at his house three to four days ago. A medical examination conducted on the victim confirmed the incident.