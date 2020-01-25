Delhi

Journalist attacked by protesters at Shaheen Bagh

Deepak Chaurasia, the consulting editor of News Nation TV channel

Deepak Chaurasia, the consulting editor of News Nation TV channel   | Photo Credit: Twitter@DChaurasia2312

more-in

On his Twitter handle, Chaurasiya uploaded a one-minute in which he was seen surrounded by protestors and later manhandled by them

Deepak Chaurasia, the consulting editor of News Nation TV channel, was allegedly attacked by protesters at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh on Friday, police said. They said Chaurasia, 51, complained to them saying he was beaten up and his camera was snatched by a mob at the protest site.

An FIR has been registered under sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) and 34 (common intension) against unknown persons at the Shaheen Bagh police station, a senior police officer said.

On his Twitter handle, Chaurasiya uploaded a one-minute in which he was seen surrounded by protestors and later manhandled by them. They tried to remove him from the spot and also snatched his mic.

In another part of video, a group of men can be seen trying to snatch a camera from the cameraman.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National Delhi
Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 25, 2020 12:37:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/journalist-attacked-by-protesters-at-shaheen-bagh/article30650702.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY