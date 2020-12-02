Delhi

JNUTA seeks extension for research scholars

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) on Tuesday appealed to the university administration to grant an overall extension to terminal-year research scholars due to the difficulties they have faced owing to the ongoing pandemic.

The university administration said the terminal students need to submit their dissertations and theses by December 31.

The teachers called for an extension till such time that conditions for an amicable submission are created, which includes access to libraries and laboratories both within and outside the university for all such scholars.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 2, 2020 1:05:47 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/jnuta-seeks-extension-for-research-scholars/article33225728.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY