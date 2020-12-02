JNUTA seeks extension for research scholars

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) on Tuesday appealed to the university administration to grant an overall extension to terminal-year research scholars due to the difficulties they have faced owing to the ongoing pandemic.

The university administration said the terminal students need to submit their dissertations and theses by December 31.

The teachers called for an extension till such time that conditions for an amicable submission are created, which includes access to libraries and laboratories both within and outside the university for all such scholars.