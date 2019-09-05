JNUSU polls: candidates engage in war of words

Six contenders for the presidential post of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union engaged in a war of words during the night-long presidential debate on Wednesday, trying to win over their “sathis”. At the time of going to print, three of the candidates had delivered their speeches.

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad’s presidential candidate Manish Jangid focused on measures to develop the campus and tried to win over the new students on campus. He urged the freshers to vote for a responsible organisation to run the JNUSU.

Hitting out at organisations on campus, including the outgoing JNUSU that protested against the new admission policy, Mr. Jangid said, “New students working hard to enter JNU, let me tell you that the Left-aligned student called you incompetent even before you entered campus. I ask you how can you vote for leaders that decided that you were incompetent and assassinated your character even before set foot on campus.”

‘ABVP solves problems’

He added that when people enter the campus and witness a lack of facilities, they reach out to the AVBP as there is no one to hear their grievances. The ABVP is the only organisation on campus that has a track record of solving problems whenever they have been in the union. “This campus has Wi-Fi, e-rickshaws, placement cell and many such infrastructural benefits thanks to the efforts of the ABVP.”

Voices of dissent

National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) candidate Prashant Kumar said that voices of dissent were being silenced across the world and things were not different in JNU and in the country as well.

“People are being lynched across the country and those who were committing crimes against minorities and backward classes were enjoying impunity. Here on campus, it is a know fact that Najeeb Ahmed was attacked by ABVP members before he went missing and those students have enjoyed the backing of the administration and the State.”

He hit out at the government and said that the Constitution was bypassed by Right-wing elements and that they have meddled with the Constitution for their personal gains.

Birsa Ambedkar Phule Students’ Association (BAPSA) candidate Jitendra Suna, united Left panel’s candidate for president Aishe Ghosh and Chatra Rashtriya Janata Dal’s candidate Priyanka Bharati were yet to speak. One Independent candidate Raghavendra Mishra is also in the presidential race.

The Students’ Federation of India (SFI), All India Students’ Association (AISA), All India Students’ Federation (AISF) and the Democratic Students’ Federation (DSF) joined hands to form a united Left panel to take on the ABVP this year.

The debate took place in an electric atmosphere with students cheering for the candidates. Hundreds of alumni and students from other universities, who had come to witness the debate, had their own discussions on the political situation in the country and the changes taking place in JNU.

The election will be held on Friday with the counting of votes to start immediately after. Ballot paper will be used and the results are likely to be declared on Sunday.