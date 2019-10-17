Delhi

JNU teachers observe black day on campus

The JNU Teachers’ Association on Wednesday alleged that drastic changes from the approved and mandated pattern of teaching and learning practices in JNU had been made at the Academic Council meeting, without deliberation and due consultations. The teachers observed a “black day” on the campus and wore black bands in protest. They said that a proposal for the School of Indian Traditional Music and Dance was passed without any discussion and concerns raised by faculty members were brushed aside at the meeting.

Jan 22, 2020

