JNU students to boycott exams, demand complete rollback of IHA manual

Students of Jawaharlal Nehru University, in a University General Body Meeting (UGBM), adopted a resolution for complete academic suspension, including all evaluative requirements such as examinations and assignments, till a complete rollback of the inter-hall administration (IHA) manual is mandated.

The students said they resorted to this step due to the attitude of the JNU administration, headed by Vice Chancellor M. Jagadesh Kumar, towards the crisis.

“The administration as well as the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has refused to do anything other than engage in perception optics, distortions and deceit,” the JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) said.

The union in a statement said the JNU administration was responsible for the academic lag and must compensate by not dragging the matter any further.

“Talk to the elected students union and until then rollback the IHA Manual and fee hike. Students are ready to return to their classes as soon as they have clarity with regard to their future existence in JNU which they can accept,” the JNUSU said.

Semester examinations are due at the University from December 12 and the administration has warned students that they will be struck-off the rolls of the University if they fail to appear for the examinations and submit other course work by the end of the semester.

‘Deflecting blame’

“The JNU administration is continuing to run away from its responsibility and is deflecting the blame for a crisis of its own making onto the students. The MHRD, by withholding the High Powered Enquiry Committee Report regarding JNU, shares responsibility for the condition that the JNU community finds itself in,” the JNUSU said in a statement.

The UGBM also decided to intensify the “fees must fall” movement by coordination with other universities across the country where affordable education is not being provided.

“The JNUSU has also decided to go on a Shiksha Bachao Padyatra from JNU to Rashtrapati Bhawan on Decembe 9 and we invite students of all universities and institutions to join us and raise their issues of privatization and exorbitant fee hike,” the JNUSU said.

The JNU administration, however, said the semester examinations will be conducted as per schedule.

“The persistent student agitation in JNU has severely affected the academic life of the university. Students of School of Social Sciences (SSS), School of Language, Literature and Culture Studies (SLL&CS) and School of Arts and Aesthetics (SAA) are particularly faced with difficulties in preparing for the end semester examinations due to complete lockdown of the schools by the agitators,” JNU Registrar Pramod Kumar said. He added that out of desperation, innocent students were writing to officials for assistance so that they would be able to complete their academic requirements without disruptions.