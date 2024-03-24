GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

JNU student body poll results to be announced today

March 24, 2024 01:14 am | Updated 01:14 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau
Nearly 73% of the students voted in the elections.

Nearly 73% of the students voted in the elections. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

The counting of votes for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union polls started on Saturday. Nearly 73% of the university’s 5,600 students cast their ballot in the election on Friday. The results will be declared on Sunday.

JNU has been a stronghold of the Left parties over the past many years. However, given the four-year-long gap in the student body polls due to the pandemic-induced lockdown and later, the process of PhD admissions, the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) hopes to come to power on the back of new voters.

In a statement on Saturday, the ABVP said it had won councillor posts in schools such as the School of Computer and Systems Sciences, School of Engineering, and School of Sanskrit and Indic Studies. However, the Left alliance leaders said these trends were “misleading” as they were primarily drawn from the science schools, where the RSS-affiliated outfit was expected to lead.

Meanwhile, Swati Singh, the general secretary candidate of the United Left Panel, who was disqualified by the university’s election commission (EC) hours before the voting, continued her hunger strike on Saturday. She was joined by several other university students who sought re-election for the post.

Ms. Singh received a notice from the EC cancelling her nomination a few days after an ABVP member complained to authorities, arguing that she could not contest the polls due to “pending proctorial fines”.

Following Ms. Singh’s disqualification, the United Left Panel urged the students to vote for the BAPSA candidate.

Related Topics

Delhi / university / universities and colleges

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.