JNU bike crash victim remains critical after 2 days

October 17, 2023 01:21 am | Updated 01:21 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau
Madhurima Kundu, AISA secretary, said the stretch where the accident occurred was pitch dark as the streetlight had stopped working a long time back.  | Photo Credit: File Photo

Two days after a 22-year-old student of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) died in a motorcycle crash on the campus, his close friend and pillion rider continues to be critical and is undergoing treatment at AIIMS, the police said.

The police said the deceased student’s father, who lives in Bihar’s Gaya, went into shock after hearing the news about the death and was admitted to a hospital .

The accident occurred around 2.30 a.m. on Saturday when Anshu Kumar and his 23-year-old friend Vishal Kumar mowed down two students, who were crossing the road near Godavari Hostel on the campus, with their motorcycle.

Madhurima Kundu, AISA secretary, said the stretch where the accident occurred was pitch dark as the streetlight had stopped working a long time back. Ms. Kundu said there is no speed limit signage installed on the stretch. She claimed there have been many cases of accidents due to overspeeding vehicles on the campus. “Earlier in January, there was an accident where a woman student was hit by a scooty in a dark stretch on the campus,” Ms. Kundu also said. 

