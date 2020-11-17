Delhi

JNU begins phased entry of students

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Monday started welcoming back its final-year PhD research scholars who were residing in the hostels before the lockdown as part of its phased reopening process.

Declaration form

The entry has been allowed for those students in particular who need to access laboratories and submit their PhD thesis on or before December 31 or June 30, the university said.

Dean of Students Sudheer Pratap Singh, said that upon arrival, the students will need to fill up and submit a self-declaration form available with the JNU security and get a pass issued for their entry into the closed campus.

No gathering

The university said that no social gathering will be allowed in the hostel and all social distancing norms must be followed.

