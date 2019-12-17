JMI students continue protest, locals support them with biryani

Protests at Jamia Milla Islamia (JMI) went off peacefully with students working proactively to maintain order and manage traffic as sloganeering against the amended Citizenship Act and the National Registry of Citizens (NRC) continued on Tuesday.

With several Tricolours raised in the air, protesters loudly shouted slogans against the Centre and its latest law. While a section of students demanded ‘justice’ and ‘azadi’, others helped guide traffic through the crowd in single file. Using a rope, the area for protests near Gate No. 7 of the university was marked to make sure demonstrators did not occupy the entire road.

Several people from surrounding areas of Batla House, Okhla and Zakir Nagar also joined the protests and were seen helping the students manage the crowd.

Some volunteers were seen distributing snacks, water and biryani to the protesters. “They are working so hard to protest over the last few days... we thought we should get them something,” said Mohammed Javed from Batla House, who had brought a few boxes of biryani.

“How will they stick to it if they are not fed?” asked another. Residents of nearby areas carried placards denouncing the law, the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi — all under the watchful eye of police personnel outfitted with riot gear. Barricades were also set up near Sukhdev Vihar metro station.