Jewar airport: farmer held for attacking officials

A farmer was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly hurling stones at government officials and policemen during a land acquisition drive for Jewar airport in Greater Noida on Monday, officials said. He was identified as Ravi Sharma, 30, a resident of Dayanatpur village, they said.

The police said that searches are on to nab other accused in the case.

The incident happened when a team of the district administration, accompanied by police personnel, reached Dayanatpur village to acquire the final parcel of land for the project.

Around two dozen villagers clashed with them and some also hurled stones at district officials and policemen, officials said.

Jewar Subdivisional Magistrate Gunja Singh and three policemen had suffered minor injuries in the clash, while windows of four government vehicles were damaged, said officials. The villagers had been protesting to demand an increased amount of compensation for their land being acquired by the authorities.