JEE aspirants to get help in reaching exam centres

Following an appeal made by IIT-Delhi director V. Ramgopal Rao to IIT alumni, students and the public, to help the candidates of JEE (Main and Advance 2020) and NEET 2020 with transportation facility amid the pandemic, the alumni and students have created a portal to connect with candidates needing a ride.
“The call-for-help germinated independent actions from IIT Delhi Alumni Association, IIT Bombay and IIT Madras alumni and finally converged into a wonderful user-friendly portal www.eduride.in.
“This portal aims to ease burden of commuting for the needy candidates, especially from remote locations and poorly connected areas,” IIT, Delhi said. People can volunteer to help candidates reach their exam centres and the portal will be able to connect them with candidates.
Welcoming the initiative, Mr. Rao said that some candidates had written to him and also wrote on social media platforms that they cannot afford private transport and asked for help in reaching the examination centres, so he immediately made an appeal to the alumni and others for help.
“If we all work together and support each other in these times of need, there is no obstacle that we cannot surmount. I am confident this portal will not only ease commuting difficulties for the candidates, but also boost their confidence by making them realise that we are all with them,” Mr. Rao said.
