Jamia holds condolence meeting for Siddiqui

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) on Tuesday organised a condolence meeting for its alumnus Danish Siddiqui, who lost his life in the line of duty while reporting the clashes between the Afghan security forces and the Taliban on July16. He was buried at the JMI graveyard on Sunday.

Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar described Siddiqui as a“real-life hero” and a “creator of iconic images” and said that the university must always remember him with a smile as tears must never be shed over martyrs.

She said that the university would organise an exhibition of his work and other activities so that students can take inspiration from it.

Shohini Ghosh, Officiating Director of A.J.K. Mass Communication Research Centre, JMI said that the alumni of MCRC, including many who had never met him, had written to express their grief, solidarity and acute sense of kinship and in Siddiqui, they saw the courage, passion and moral fibre that the founders of MCRC wanted their students to have.”

To pay tribute to Siddiqui, two short films made by Sonali Sharma and Imran Alam, Assistant Professor, MCRC were screened during the meeting.