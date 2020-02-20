Jaishankar to address CPR dialogue

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will address the annual public discussion of the Centre for Policy Research (CPR) here, the institution has announced.

The annual dialogue to be held on March 2-3 will figure several prominent commentators and speakers on foreign and political affairs, including Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. The event will also feature former Indian Foreign Secretary Shyam Saran, American economist Lant Pritchett and Kabul’s former Foreign Minister Zalmai Rassoul.

The event will cover foreign affairs, environmental issues, climate change, regional and global politics.