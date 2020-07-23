Jail official held for giving SIM cards, drugs to prisoners

Deputy Superintendent of Bhondsi jail and his accomplice were arrested by the Gurugram police on charges of supplying mobile phones, SIM cards and narcotics to the inmates.
The accused have been identified as Dharambir Chautala, the official, and Ravi, a resident of Wazirabad. The police claimed to have seized 11 4G SIM cards and 230 gm of narcotics substance.
Acting on a tip-off, a team of Sohna, Gurugram and Sector 39 Crime Branch conducted a raid at Bhondsi jail around 3 p.m. and arrested the duo. The police had information about the supply of mobile phones, SIM cards and narcotics to the inmates.
The police said the two would charge ₹20,000 to supply 4G SIM cards to the inmates. The inmates used the cards to access WhatsApp and other social media websites. The two would have charged ₹10 lakh for the supply of the narcotics, the police said.
The duo would be interrogated to seek information about their accomplices, they added.
