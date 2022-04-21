Jahangirpuri anti-encroachment drive | Prior notices issued, NDMC tells Supreme Court

Allegations that a particular community was being targeted was factually incorrect, says Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

Policemen stand next to a partially demolished shop in the are in New Delhi’s Jahangirpuri on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

Appearing in the Supreme Court for the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said on Thursday that prior notice was issued before the anti-encroachment drive to clear public roads in Jahangirpuri. This was the fifth day of the drive which began in January. Allegations that a particular community was being targeted was factually incorrect, he said.

The Solicitor General asked why organisations were moving the Supreme Court against demolition drives instead of affected individuals.

He said that if affected individuals came to court with specific grievances, the authorities could check whether prior notice was issued to them or not

Mr. Mehta said that the court should be careful lest this became a precursor to everyone now jumping onto the bandwagon for similar orders from the court.

The Supreme Court said that it knew where to put a stop to that.