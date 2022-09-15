Delhi

Jacqueline Fernandez grilled for nine hours in ₹200-crore extortion case

Film actor Jacqueline Fernandez. File

Film actor Jacqueline Fernandez. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu Photo Library

After actor Jacqueline Fernandez was interrogated by the Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing into the ₹200-crore extortion case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekar on Wednesday, summons have been issued against Nora Fatehi. She is expected to join the interrogation on Thursday, the police said.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime and EOW) Ravindra Yadav said Ms. Fernandez was questioned regarding the gifts that she took from Chandrashekar. Pinky Irani, who had introduced Ms. Fernandez to Chandrashekar was also called, Special CP said.

Over 50 questions were put forward. During interrogation, follow-up questions were also asked. Ms. Fernandez was grilled for nine hours. “Initially, she wasn’t aware of his activities, but later, she did,” he added.

A senior police officer said that after the news of Chandrashekar’s arrest came into public domain, she had deleted pictures and other evidences from her phone. “Pinky was questioned separately. Later, they were confronted,” the officer added.

“We interrogated her regarding her alleged links with the conman. Since most of the evidences are in public domain, she couldn’t deny her links with him,” the officer added.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Delhi
Mumbai
New Delhi
investigation
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 15, 2022 2:00:05 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/jacqueline-fernandez-grilled-for-nine-hours-in-200-crore-extortion-case/article65892115.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY