IYC turns headquarters into kitchen

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) has turned it’s headquarters on Raisina Road into a community kitchen and 24x7 food bank to help the underprivileged as the country fights against COVID-19 pandemic. The IYC has installed an automatic chapati machine, which can make around 1,000 chapatis in under an hour, to provide food to people outside its headquarters as well as deliver it to different parts of the city.
IYC pesident Srinivas B.V. said all volunteers were following social distancing guidelines while preparing and delivering the food.
