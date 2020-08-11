Israel AI-based technologies to help tackle COVID-19

As a part of Israel-India cooperation to fight the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, (AIIMS), Delhi, which has treated around 5,500 patients till now, has received state-of-the-art AI-based technologies and high-end equipment from the Embassy of Israel here on Tuesday
A release issued by AIIMS noted that Ambassador of Israel to India Ron Malka formally handed over the high-end equipment and technology solutions to hospital director Randeep Guleria.
Effective work
The technologies include an AI video-oriented, voice-operated autonomous personal AI assistant robot, an app that can be installed on any mobile phone of the COVID-19 staff which makes the work of the hospital staff inside the COVID-19 departments much more effective and easier.
It also includes innovative products designed to give clinicians constant contact-free access to patient’s vitals like heart rate and respiratory rate which improves patient safety with contact-free, continuous patient monitoring, a 12-hour disinfection product called CPD that stays active and continuous to protect the surface against new attacks of contamination.
It also has a non-invasive remote-patient monitoring system which aids as a preliminary screening tool of respiratory indicators of suspected COVID-19 patients and recovering patients and AI-based software for ultrasound use and designed specially to fight COVID-19, as per a release issued by AIIMS.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath