Israel AI-based technologies to help tackle COVID-19

As a part of Israel-India cooperation to fight the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, (AIIMS), Delhi, which has treated around 5,500 patients till now, has received state-of-the-art AI-based technologies and high-end equipment from the Embassy of Israel here on Tuesday

A release issued by AIIMS noted that Ambassador of Israel to India Ron Malka formally handed over the high-end equipment and technology solutions to hospital director Randeep Guleria.

Effective work

The technologies include an AI video-oriented, voice-operated autonomous personal AI assistant robot, an app that can be installed on any mobile phone of the COVID-19 staff which makes the work of the hospital staff inside the COVID-19 departments much more effective and easier.

It also includes innovative products designed to give clinicians constant contact-free access to patient’s vitals like heart rate and respiratory rate which improves patient safety with contact-free, continuous patient monitoring, a 12-hour disinfection product called CPD that stays active and continuous to protect the surface against new attacks of contamination.

It also has a non-invasive remote-patient monitoring system which aids as a preliminary screening tool of respiratory indicators of suspected COVID-19 patients and recovering patients and AI-based software for ultrasound use and designed specially to fight COVID-19, as per a release issued by AIIMS.

