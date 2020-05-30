Delhi

Inter-State contract killer held in Dabri

He has a criminal record, say police

A 26-year-old inter-State contract killer who wanted to become a noted criminal in the Capital was arrested for allegedly killing a person and injuring another in Dwarka’s Dabri area, the police said on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said that the accused has been identified as Gulfam, a resident of Narela area, who allegedly killed Gaurav and injured Vicky by opening fire in broad daylight on May 20.

The police said that on May 20, they received an information regarding a firing incident in Dabri area.

Gunshot injuries

On enquiry, it was revealed that two persons received gunshot injuries on the road and were rushed to hospital. One of them, Gaurav, was declared brought dead, while Vicky was undergoing treatment. Vicky told the police that one Nitish Tiwari, along with two others, fired at them.

“During investigation, the police arrested Gulfam on Friday near Dada Dev Hospital, Dabri. He was previously arrested in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi in cases of kidnapping, murder, attempt to murder and others,” Mr. Alphonse said.

Eliminate rivals

During interrogation, the police said, it was revealed that Gulfam met Tiwari a few years ago in jail and Tiwari told him that if they can eliminate rivals Vicky and Gaurav, they could have unquestioned clout for extortion and other activities in Dwarka area.

Tiwari assured him ₹1 lakh for killing Vicky to which he agreed because he wanted to earn a name in the crime circuit of Delhi, the police said.

