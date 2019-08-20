Inquiry into auto-tipper hiring ordered

An inquiry into the hiring of auto-tippers in the Najafgarh zone of South Delhi Municipal Corporation was ordered by its standing committee chairperson, Bupendra Gupta on Monday.

In a letter to the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), Mr. Gupta alleged several discrepancies in the hiring of up to 46 auto-tippers in the said zone.

These include alleged non-disclosure of the “net rate of hiring”, discrepancies in the rate of hiring tippers from two contractors, extension of the contract leading to an alleged loss of ₹7.60 crore to the corporation and allegedly not having invited tenders for the same.

Probe demand

In his letter to the CVC, Mr. Gupta called for an inquiry against erring officials.